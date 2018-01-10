Harrodsburg Names Interim Fire, Police Chiefs

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners met for the first meeting of the new year. Most of the meeting was taken up with personnel decisions, including naming interim replacements for the city’s recently retired chiefs of the fire and police departments.

Scott Hammon was named interim fire chief effective Jan. 1. Hammon, who has served with the Harrodsburg Fire Department since 1999, replaces Ric Maxfield, who retired effective Dec. 22.

Major Brian Allen of the Harrodsburg Police Department was named interim police chief, also effective Jan. 1. Allen, who has served with the department for 13 years, replaces former Chief Billy Whitenack, whose retirement also became effective on Jan. 1.

Also retiring is Becky McKinney, the occupational license fee administrator/AC license fee administrator. McKinney’s retirement is effective May 31, 2018. She will be replaced by Kim McGrath, whose promotion goes into effect on June 1, 2018, at an hourly rate of $18.

In related business, the commission tabled a 7.5 percent salary increase to Hammons for assuming the duties of safety coordinator pending further research.

The commission also accepted Michael Cox’s resignation as a firefighter, effective Jan. 30, 2018. Cox is leaving Harrodsburg to join the Lexington Fire Department.

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg City Commission will be Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Harrodsburg City Hall.

