Walter D. Jackson, 84, of Harrodsburg, widower of Patricia Settles Jackson, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born May 17, 1933, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Fred Thomas and Shannon Dale Sims Jackson.

He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Signet Systems, worked at Coleman Lumber and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.