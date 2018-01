Samuel Edward Thomas “Butch” Bess Jr., 68, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born July 24, 1949, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Samuel Edward Thomas and the late Willie Francis Young Bess Sr.

He attended Harrodsburg Independent Schools, was a horse groomer and was a member of the St. Peter AME Church in Harrodsburg.