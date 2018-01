Marjorie P. Young, 100, widow of Joe Young, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at the McDowell Place in Danville.

Born Dec. 6, 1917, in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Raymond and the late Verlia Robinson Peyton.

She was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School.