HPD Warns About Fake $100 Bills

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Some Scrooge has taken advantage of the holiday rush to pass fake $100 bills and the Harrodsburg Police Department is warning local merchants to be alert.

One local business has been victimized twice during the last two weeks and there have been at least two other attempts, said Patrolman David Patterson, the investigating officer. In those two cases, a customer claimed to have received the fake bills as part of their change.

The fake C-notes are clearly marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on the front and “MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on the back.

“It’s actual movie money,” Patterson said. “You can buy bundles of them.”

The prop money is not printed on government paper and does not have holograms the way federally issued bills do. It will not pass most detection methods, including infrared scanning.

There are no leads in the case. The police are asking merchants to take some extra time to check the cash, especially if it’s a $100 bill.

“Make sure your employees double check the bills,” Patterson said. “It’s just a matter of paying attention.”

