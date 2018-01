Clifford Eugene Morris, 84, husband of Shirley Carrol Morrison Morris, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at his residence.

Born Oct. 25, 1933, in Los Angeles, Calif., he was the son of the late Samuel Walker and Phyllis Shaul Morris.

He was a gage inspector for the Ford Motor Company in Lovonia, Mich., a US Marine Corp veteran of the Korean War, a member of the VFW, American Legion, Fraternal Order of the Eagles and was a member of a non-denominational church.