Vivian Jones

Vivian Roth Hereford Jones, 90, passed from this life to her Heavenly Father, on Dec. 28, 2017.

Vivian was born on March 15, 1927 in Charleston, W. Va. to the late Herbert Roth and Ruby Ada (Barker) Hereford. She grew up in St. Albans, W. Va. where her love of flowers, birds, bright colors, music and people, so enriched her life and those around her.

Vivian graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She was a member of Tau Sigma Sorority and the University of Kentucky Marching Band. Vivian was the first woman to every play the French Horn there.