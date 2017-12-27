2017: The Year In Review

The Harrodsburg Herald took a look back at 2017, which has turned out to be one of the most contentious years in American history.

Locally, the top story was Apple’s announcement of a $200 million investment into Harrodsburg’s Corning Inc. This was the first product of Apple’s $1 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund designed to fuel production and skilled jobs for technology-driven manufacturing.

Corning Inc. manufactures Gorilla Glass for Apple’s iPhone and iPad among other products.

Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said Corn

ing Inc. was critical in producing glass that met Apple founder Steve Job’s expectations.

The announcement was made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ,who said parts from 30 different nations built the iPhone he held in his hand, “but the part we touch comes from Harrodsburg, Kentucky.”

