Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck By Car On College Street

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A Harrodsburg resident is dead after being struck by a car Monday morning.

Nancy Long, 80, of Linden Avenue, was struck while crossing College Street around 7 a.m. according to the Harrodsburg Police Department.

Long, a lifelong resident of Harrodsburg, was on her way to The Cut Above salon when she was hit. She was bringing doughnuts to her hairdresser when she stepped directly in front of a car, police said.

Cpl. Tony Godbey of the Harrodsburg Police Department said the driver had no time to react. There were no skid marks on the street and the air bags did not deploy, Godbey said.

“It was just a freak accident,” he said.

Long was a retired employee of Genesco, where she had worked for over 50 years. She had lived on Linden Street for about 25 years, her family said. Her house backed onto Danville Road, and she crossed the street to get her hair done all the time, said Donna Horn, owner of The Cut Above.

Horn said Long had been a customer for over 20 years.

Long had called her hairdresser, Mary Anne Best, and told her she was bringing over some extra doughnuts, Horn said.

“Her last act on this Earth was one of kindness,” Horn said.

