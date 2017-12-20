Mercer Grand Jury Indicts Five

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including drug trafficking and receiving stolen property.

DRUG CHARGES

• Matthew Ellis, 28, of 508 Perkins Avenue, Danville, was charged with 1st-degree trafficking in heroin, a class C felony. The offense occurred on Sept. 8. It is Ellis’s second offense. Bail was set at $10,000 with drug-related conditions, including reporting to pretrial services, submitting to random drug testing and being involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Dep. Keith Addison of the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office testified.

• Anita Dixon, 40, of 325 Long Lane, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (a straw), a class A misdemeanor. The offense occurred on Sept. 21, 2017. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Aaron Steele (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

BAIL JUMPING

• Mark Paulley, 54, of 10302 Oak Grove Rd., Louisville, was charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. Paulley failed to appear to Mercer Circuit Court for a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 12. His bail was set at $5,000.

