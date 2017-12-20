Mercer Football celebrate seniors and season at annual banquet

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

An annual banquet is a time to reflect and celebrate the accomplishments of the season and also a time for players’ families to come together and celebrate their child. Many awards were handed out to seniors and underclassmen throughout the night.

Senior Noah Sheperson received the Academic Award for his achievements in the classroom. The John Buchanan Hammer Award went to senior Trevon Faulkner for his ability on defense.

“We were getting beat pretty bad against Taylor County, and Trevon (Faulkner) just kept battling and fighting every play,” said Defensive Coordinator Brian Rowland.

Yeast Special Teams award went to senior Jackson Lewis for his outstanding special teams performances throughout the season.

The Horn Special Teams Award went to senior Caleb Morrison. The Horn Scout team award went to senior Bryce Hatchel. The Yeast Scout team award went to sophomore Hunter Smith. The Jack Robinson Extra Effort Award was given to sophomore Malachi Yulee. Gillis, Sheperson and Faulkner received the Alvis Johnson Captain Award, which was awarded by the legendary coach himself. Seniors Zach and Josh Belding received the John Buchanan Character Award.

Student-athletes who maintained a 3.75 GPA or higher were awarded with the Academic Award, along with student-athletes who maintained a GPA between 3.25 and 3.75.

3.75 GPA or higher: Mason Darland, Bryce Hatchel, Robby McClain, Noah Sheperson and Dillon Warren.

3.25-3.75 GPA: Jamason Sherrow, Hunter Smith, Nathan Tatum, Sam Warren, Josh Belding, Zach Belding, Kaelin Drakeford, Gunnar Fister, Lane Horn, MJ Johnson, Isaiah Morris-Kirkpatrick, Blake Russell and Noah Sewell.

The Titans reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals for the second straight season. More awards are posted in this week’s issue.

