Justice Young Is Grateful For Everything

Dalton Christopher

Herald Staff

dchristopher@harrodsburgherald.com

No matter what life may bring, Justice Young has a message for folks to remember.

“Always stay positive, no matter what,” Young said.

Young, a 9-year-old student at Burgin Independent, is known for his small business, Egg Mania.

Young raises his own farm fresh eggs that he sells to customers who keep coming back for more.

Young said customer service remains a priority of his, which is why his client base continues to stay loyal.

“If they aren’t happy with the eggs, I give them their money back,” Young said.

Young contributes proceeds from his sales towards community initiatives, such as when he donated $75, the full amount of his checking account, towards the purchase of turkeys for a community Thanksgiving meal in Burgin. Young also works with local supermarkets to purchase food for the less fortunate and collects box tops to donate to Burgin Independent.

Young transferred to Burgin Independent when his mother’s cancer returned. Despite the challenges that come along with any family fighting cancer, Young remains intent on being a positive light to everyone he comes across.

“His father and I are so proud,” his mother, Nicole, said. “He just wants to help. If he has it, he will give it.”

