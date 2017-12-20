Another Mercer baseball senior takes JUCO route

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Add another one to the list of future junior college baseball players for the Mercer County baseball program.

Senior infielder Andrew McGinnis decided last weeek to further his education and baseball career at Southeastern Illinois College (SIC).

If the name of that school sounds familiar, you’ve definitely heard it before.

McGinnis joins fellow senior Noah Irvin at SIC and joins former Titans Tanner Robins and Joseph Stoeckinger in taking the junior college route. McGinnis will also compete against Robins and Stoeckinger.

“I first heard of the JUCO route from my travel coach for the Kentucky Rockers, Barry Hartley,” said McGinnis. “I felt like it would be a good way to extend my baseball experience. Coach Shartzer, my high school coach, put me in contact with the coaches at SIC and I’m looking forward to continue to have Noah (Irvin) as a teammate. We’ve played together since we were little and I’m also glad that we’re not very far from our two good friends (Robins and Stoeckinger) and will be able to compete against them.”

McGinnis has batted .348 with an on-base percentage of .418 in his three years at Mercer. He has 24 hits to go along with 13 runs batted in as a Titan.

For more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.