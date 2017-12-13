Titans defeat Jags for first district win

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Earning your first district win of the season is always a big one, and the Mercer County Titans basketball team did just that, defeating rival East Jessamine by a final score of 65-58 on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

It was a sluggish start for both teams, combing for only 18 points in the first period.

Both teams eventually picked up the pace and started putting up points towards halftime. Senior Ty Divine opened up the scoring for Mercer with a three from the corner, and that wouldn’t be Divine’s only big three of the game. He hit a big three at the beginning of the quarter when the Titans were trailing by seven.

Senior Trevon Faulkner struggled in the first half, but really came alive in the second. He scored 24 points and was unstoppable in the second half. Faulkner was driving at will and couldn’t be contained, and when he was, he was fouled.

Senior Aaron Johnson also provided big minutes and couple vicious slams which gave the Titans a lot of momentum. He scored 13 points on the night, a season-high, and provided great energy off the bench. Head Coach Josh Hamlin talked about his team’s performance after the game.

“They (East) did a great job tonight. We knew coming in, it was going to be a hostile crowd and their student section was into it,” said Hamlin. “It’s just a gritty win by our kids and we were able to pull it out. Moving forward, we just have to have better focus going into the game.”

Titans scoring: Faulkner 24, Divine 14, Johnson 13, Baughman 10, Yeast 2, Drakeford 2.

Jaguars scoring: Thompson 20, O’Bryan 12, Bradshaw 12, Sanon 6, Thomas 4, Powell 2, Pitney 2.

