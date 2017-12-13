Prigmore makes college choice

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

A couple seniors on the Mercer County Lady Titans soccer team have fulfilled their lifelong dream of playing collegiate soccer.

Savannah Prigmore, a goalkeeper this past year, chose to further her academic and athletic career at the University of the Cumberlands (UC). Prigmore joins Alyssa Howard, who will also be attending UC in the fall. Although they will be going to school and playing on the same collegiate team, Prigmore said Howard’s signing with UC didn’t have an impact on her decision.

“For me, the questions was where do I want to call home for the next four years,” said Prigmore. “UC just so happened to be the answer for Alyssa and I, but It will be great to have a familiar face on the team.”

This past fall, Prigmore guided her team to the 12th region championship game, eventually falling to the eventual state champion, West Jessamine.

It is safe to say the Lady Titans wouldn’t have been in that position without the play of Prigmore. In the region semi-final against Danville, she made a couple big saves in a penalty shoot out to give her team a berth in the title game. Her teammate and fellow senior Lily Rogers ended up making the game-winning goal, but that opportunity wouldn’t have presented itself without Prigmore. Although they didn’t come out on top, losing to the eventual state champion is the most positive thing to come out of that situation.

