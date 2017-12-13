Lady Titans dominate East Jessamine

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Lady Titans won their fourth game in a row after defeating East Jessamine on the front-end of a double-header on Tuesday, Dec. 12, by a final score of 71-25.

Senior Emmy Souder had a game-high 20 points and Lexy Lake was second on the team with 12 points, with majority of those coming in the first few minutes of the game.

Lake was scorching hot from outside the arc in the first quarter, and the Lady Titans never looked back from there. Just like the game against Danville the previous night, the Lady Titans were able to clear their bench and get a lot of young players varsity time.

Sophomores Calicia Smith and Zoey Yeast were able to provide quality minutes for the second night in a row. Smith didn’t score, but was active in the passing lanes and provided hustle. Yeast scored 4 points in the second half from the post and Head Coach Chris Souder talked about the importance of his younger players getting minutes, especially during a district game.

“It’s really important and it gives us a chance to really develop our bench,” said Souder. “We have a lot of games coming up so it gives us a chance for our starters to get their legs under them. I’ve been proud of our kids the last two times out because it is easy to have letdowns, and they have not. They come out pretty fired up and set the tone early.”

Lady Titans scoring: Souder 20, L. Lake 12, Davis 9, McCombs 8, Lewis 5, Preston 5, Z. Yeast 4, F. Lake 4, Robins 4.

Lady Jaguars scoring: Atkerson 9, Hagins 6, Landvericht 6, Lewis 3, Brown 1.

