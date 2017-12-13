Davis and Souder shine against Sacred Heart

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Senior Emmy Souder converted four clutch free throws in the final minute to give the No. 1 ranked Mercer County Lady Titans (1-1) a hard fought 65-63 victory over No. 2 ranked Sacred Heart (4-0) on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Souder dominated the game from inside and outside the paint, tallying a double-double, 21 points and 10 rebounds. Her teammate, senior Emma Davis, had a game-high 22 points and hit some of the biggest shots of the night to propel the Lady Titans’ comeback against the Valkyries.

It was a valiant effort from the defending state champions, as they erased a 14-point deficit in the second half to earn their second victory of the season.

The Lady Titans have arguably the toughest schedule in the state this season and that is certainly true through the irfirst three games. They have faced off against two nationally ranked teams, Riverdale (TN) and Sacred Heart, splitting those match ups.

Lady Titans Head Coach Chris Souder talked about the game plan facing one of the state’s top players, Grace Berger.

“Grace is just a different player. In terms of having to stay between her and the basket, the best you can and get a hand up on the shot and hope she misses,” Souder said. “But I thought Faith (Lake) did a great job on her.”

Coach Souder was visibly frustrated in the first half, and he had every right to be. His team didn’t look like the defending state champions, struggling with turnovers and lack of communication.

“It wasn’t a pretty ball game from a coaching perspective, but from a fan’s perspective, it had a March-type feel to it,” said Souder. “I’m just really proud of our kids, the way they gutted it out.”

