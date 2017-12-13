Big three lead Bulldogs over Aces

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs (1-4) basketball team picked up their second win in three games by defeating Frederick Fraize (0-5) by a final score of 46-42 on Saturday, Dec. 9, on the back end of a boy/girl double-header.

The big three for Burgin-Cameron Hurst, Wesley Tyler and Ethan Kestler-combined to score 25 points and all of them hit key buckets down the stretch, whether it was from the field or from the foul line.

Burgin Head Coach Don Irvine talked about his team’s comeback performance against the Aces.

“We played with a little bit more energy than we had been playing with,” Irvine said. “We attacked the basket more in the second half which led to opportunities at the foul line. We are a lot better basketball team when we play aggressively throughout the game.”

Hurst scored the first points of the game for Burgin and was the key catalyst in the comeback, hitting big free throws down the stretch to close out the game for the Bulldogs.

Bulldogs scoring: Hurst 16, Tyler 10, Kestler 10, Qualls 5, S. Martin 3, Reed 2.

Aces scoring: Cook 16, Simmons 16, Daughtery 6, Jennings 4.

For more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.