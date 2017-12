Vena F. Sims, 93, of Willisburg, widow of Harold King Sims, died Saturday , Dec. 9, 2017 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 2, 1924 in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ophia Thompson Stine.

She was a member of the Willisburg Church of Christ and a longtime member of the Grapevine Christian Church.