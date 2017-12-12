Richard McGuire By Harrodsburg Herald | December 12, 2017 | 0 Richard Allen McGuire, 56, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Born Oct. 19, 1961 in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late James and Wanda Wheeler of Gurley, Ala. He was a brick mason for 28 years. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Anna Snipes December 12, 2017 | No Comments » Leonora Smith December 12, 2017 | No Comments » Vena Sims December 12, 2017 | No Comments » Charlie Lyons Jr. December 12, 2017 | No Comments » Lee Releford December 5, 2017 | No Comments »