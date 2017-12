Leonora “Marie” Goggin Smith, 85, of Harrodsburg, wife of Lorendz Smith, Jr., died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at Charleston Health Care Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 13, 1932 in Winchester, she was the daughter of the late Frank Parker Goggin and Esther Ray Dunnagan Goggin.

She was a retired professional horse trainer and a member of the Burgin United Methodist Church.