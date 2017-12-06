Can lady is one in a million

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Mercer County’s Can Lady, Jane Butterfield, is asking for the community’s help.

Butterfield, who collects aluminum cans and scrap metal to raise money for the Mercer County Animal Shelter, wants to collect a million cans before the end of this year. But she can’t do it without Mercer County’s help.

It’s been an eventful year for Butterfield, who slipped on a wet deck in May while collecting cans. Doctors repaired her knee with screws and metal pieces, and it wasn’t long before she was out collecting again while wearing a boot.

A California transplant, Butterfield calls herself a “rabid environmentalist” and animal lover who owns three dogs.

She takes up to 6,000 cans to the recycling center twice a month. Butterfield has already collected around 900,000 cans. However, her husband will no longer crush them for her after Dec. 31.

Anyone who’d like to help Butterfield reach her goal, give her a call at 605-2424.

