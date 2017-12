Lee Howard Releford, 74, husband of Trish Releford, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at his residence.

Born Jan. 18, 1943 in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Grover Cleveland and Gladys Shewmaker Releford. He was a farmer and the owner and operator of Releford Excavation for many years. He was a member of The Carpenter’s Christian Church.