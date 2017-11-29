‘Tis the Season in Mercer County

Dalton Christopher

Herald Staff

dchristopher@harrodsburgherald.com

The holiday season has quickly arrived in Harrodsburg and Mercer County. As the shops begin to open earlier and close later, here are some of the best events for the entire family to get a taste of the holiday spirit this season.

Christmas Lights of Bondville

Until Dec. 31

402 and 406 Bondville Road from 5:30-10 p.m. nightly. No cost, but donations are appreciated.

Salvisa Lighted Christmas Parade

Thursday, Nov. 30

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Line up begins at 6 p.m. No fee to enter the parade, but donations to the Salvisa Scholarship Fund are always welcome. Santa will be at the Salvisa Ruritan Building following the parade for photos and refreshments.

Colors of the Season Twilight Christmas Parade

Friday, Dec. 1

6:30 p.m.

Parade begins at East and West Broadway, and runs up Main Street.

Larry Sanders & Borderline Band “Come Home to Christmas” Show

Friday, Dec. 1

7-8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at The Burgin Barn. Admission is $10.

Make Your Own Holiday Ornament

Dec. 1–Dec. 2

10-4 p.m.

Make your own ornament at the Arts Council of Mercer County Studio from 10-4 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5. For more information go to www.artscouncilofmercer.com.

Christmas Tea Room

Dec. 1–Dec. 2

Harrodsburg Historical Society. Friday, Dec. 1 from 11-2 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11-5 p.m.

Santa’s Headquarters at Holiday Magic on Main

Saturday, Dec. 2

Noon-3 p.m.

Studio G. on Main Street.

26th Annual Holiday Homes Tour

Saturday, Dec. 2

1-7 p.m.

$15 for adults, seniors and groups of 20 or more at a cost of $11.

The tour includes: 432 Beaumont Avenue, 130 Mooreland Avenue, 1060 Industry Road, 4236 Lexington Road, 266 Dry Branch Road, 1211 Perryville Road, 371 East Lexington Street, Dry Branch Road.

For more information, go to www.harrodsburghistorical.org.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 2

8:30-11 a.m.

$5 per person, children 3 and under are free. Free pictures with Santa are included. The event is held in the former YMCA building.

Burgin Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 2

7 p.m.

Participants gather at Ash-Dan Estates at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 859-583-6184 or 748-4220.

Winter Wonderland of Health

Tuesday, Dec. 5

4-7 p.m.

The 6th annual event is hosted at the Mercer County Health Department.

Santa at JVM Motorsports

Saturday, Dec. 9

9-1 p.m.

Kids of all ages are welcome to photos with Santa. Face painting and a bounce house will also be available. Free hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided.

An Old Fashioned

Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 9

4–8 p.m.

A Christmas dance and party is being hosted at the Mercer Transformation Center. DJ Hooty Hoo will play Christmas themed music while participants will be able to enjoy concessions, games, contests, photos and more. $10 per adult, free for kids 10 and under.

Illuminated Evening at Shaker Town

$5 after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 1 through Dec. 23.