New Program Offers Free Transportation To Education

Dalton Christopher

Herald Staff

dchristopher@harrodsburgherald.com

Transportation is one of the biggest barriers to education in this country. A new program allows Mercer County residents to reach any educational facility in the area.

A grant was awarded to fund the Blue Grass Community Action Bluegrass Ultra-Transit Service (BUS) program, which provides free transportation to educational facilities.

The grant will last one year beginning this week and run through 2018.

The program comes at no cost to riders. Route times are 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday.

The BUS will take riders to other locations, but the previously listed stops are the only free rides offered.

Emily Steer, a health educator with the Health Department, said the program provides a way for Mercer residents to better themselves.

“This makes it easier for our residents to get to the places they need to improve their quality of life,” Steer said.

Steer said the BUS was a new resource that Mercer County residents needed to use.

“If our residents don’t take advantage of the program, it will not be successful and it will go away,” she said.

The list of locations accessible to BUS riders include: Adult Education, ARC meetings at all Mercer County Schools and Burgin Independent, Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Danville, Campbellsville University in Harrodsburg, the Harrodsburg Area Technology Center, the Mercer Transformation Harrodsburg Community Center, the Mercer County Health Department for courses including WIC appointments and smoking cessation classes, Mercer Area Family and Education, Mercer County Department for Community Based Services, the Mercer County Extension Office and the Mercer County Public Library.

To take advantage of the BUS, call ahead three days in advance of the needed time and mention Mercer Wellness.

Rides on the BUS can be scheduled by calling 1-800-456-6588.

