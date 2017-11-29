Holiday Homes Tour Features Scomp House

Molly Hogan

Contributing Writer

The Harrodsburg Historical Society’s (HHS) 26th Annual Holiday Homes Tour kicks off Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1-7 p.m. with five homes, two businesses, a historic church building, the Big Springs and the Harrodsburg Post Office.

A new stop on the tour, the Scomp House and Glenriver Farm, located at 266 Dry Branch Road, is full of history. From the mismatched wooden floors to the surrounding land, the 140-year-old property is full of surprises. The house was built in 1868 by John Scomp. A Scomp family member lived there up until 1987.

According to writings from Rebecca Scomp Cunningham, who was born at the Glenriver Farm in the late 1850s, the family once sat in what is now the backyard and watched as soldiers from the Battle of Perryville marched down Perryville Road. “After the battle was over, her family had to pack up everything they could find in wagons and leave because a lot of the families had been burned out of the homes. They stayed in a church in town, so this house was occupied by officers and the men camped down there by the river,” said Colleen Moore, the new owner.

Moore and her husband Albert bought the property in 2015 and said they really didn’t have to do much work to the house. “The house was in great shape for being 150 years old. The Shewmakers (the previous owners) took really good care of it and they did a lot of the work,” Moore said. The only updates they really did were to the kitchen which features an island made from an old church pulpit.

“What’s neat about this house is just about every room has hardwood floors, but every one of them is different,” she said. Guests on the tour should look down when walking around to see the variety including wide plank poplar and pine.

Tickets for the Holiday Homes Tour can be purchased at the Harrodsburg Historical Society, which serves as headquarters, or any of the other seven stops, including the Edward Jones building located at 130 Mooreland Ave, the Ingerson House located at 432 Beaumont Avenue, the Shewmaker House located at 1211 Perryville Road, the Scomp House at Glenriver Farm located at 266 Dry Branch Road, the Old Mud Meeting House located at 730 Dry Branch Road, the Joseph Morgan House located at 1060 Industry Road and the Old Harrodsburg High School located at 371 East Lexington Street. Tickets are $15 and $11 for seniors and groups of 20.

The HHS will also be hosting the Tea Room Friday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.