Mercer Grand Jury Indicts Seven

Seven people were indicted by the Mercer County Grand Jury last week, on charges ranging from bail jumping to possession of methamphetamine.

BAIL JUMPING

Bleick Von Bleicken, 46, of 1909 Claremont Drive, Louisville, is charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony, on Nov. 14 after failing to appear for a status hearing at Mercer Circuit Court on a previous indictment. Von Bleicken’s bond was set at $20,000.

BURGLARY

Earl Treadway Jr., 45, of 586 Bellows Mill Road, is charged with 2nd-degree burglary, a class C felony. Prosecutors say Treadway threatened a Walmart employee with physical force while committing a theft of $623.43 in merchandise on Oct. 8. Treadway’s bond was set at $10,000. Cpl. Richard Reilly (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

DRUG CHARGES

• Jimmy Richardson, 27, of 413 Cardwell St., is charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, a class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors say Richardson was caught with methamphetamine and syringes on Aug. 27. His bail has been set at $10,000 with drug related conditions: the defendant must report to pretrial services, submit to random drug testing and be involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Chris Perkins (HPD) testified.

