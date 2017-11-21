CU Tigers come up just short

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

College basketball in Harrodsburg is in full gear after the first two weeks of the season.

The Campbellsville Tigers played their third home game of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 16, against Kentucky Wesleyan, losing a nail biter by a final score of 94-91.

If you were at the game, at the new Mercer Transformation Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, you saw an action-packed thriller.

It was a back and forth game most of the way, with both teams going on massive runs to either get back in the game or pull ahead.

Detrick Alcorn, the leading scorer for the Tigers so far this season, had a game-high 33 points. Alcorn has a knack for scoring timely buckets and talked about his performance as well as his team’s performance after the game.

“The performance is great and I love being able to score the ball, but if we don’t win that doesn’t matter to me,” said Alcorn. “We all know what we need to do to win the next couple of games. We’re a first year college team and we’re learning to come together as one.”

Alcorn said this is only the beginning for the program, and the best is yet to come.

Head Coach Sean Tyree was pleased with the way his team fought back against Kentucky Wesleyen. The Panthers defeated the Tigers by 27 points just two weeks ago. He said this game showed a lot of growth in his team and he is excited about what they can accomplish going forward.

Damien Burdette and Devin Baker were also top three in scoring for the Tigers, tallying 16 points each. Baker runs point, while Burdette plays inside. Baker has a strong frame and a strong ball handling ability. He has a knack for drawing fouls in the paint. Burdette, is a tall and long, and is able to use his size to his advantage. There were countless times Burdette wasn’t able to block the shot, but he altered many throughout the night.

Ace Young scored 14 points, Dre Fulz had 6, Zach Jones and Shawn Harris had two each to round out the scoring for Campbellsville.

The Tigers won’t be back on the court until Thursday, Nov. 30, when they host the University of the Cumberlands. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

