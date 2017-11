Jane Gayle Birch Shewmaker, 80, of Mackville, wife of Carlton Shewmaker, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Mar. 3, 1937 in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Beulah Shewmaker Birch.

She was a social worker and a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church.