Get in the Spirit for the Holidays at Old Fort Harrod This Weekend

Meet the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future at the Old Fort Harrod State Park’s Holiday Open House, which runs from 6–8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Come experience a real frontier Christmas, with the fort decorated that way it was back in the pioneer days.

Children of all ages will get to visit Santa next to the fireplace in the corner blockhouse.

Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the gift shop, where everything will be 10-percent off, or just sit around the fire and visit with the Friends of Fort Harrod.

The Open House is free, including hot cider and cookies. Mmmm….hot cider and cookies.

For more information, call the park at 734-3314 or email them at fortharrod@ky.gov.