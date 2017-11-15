Find Out What Mercer County Has To Offer On Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday offers shoppers the opportunity to see what local businesses have to offer in communities all over the country.

Jill Cutler, executive director of the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce, says Small Business Saturday puts the spotlight on the community.

“It is really an opportunity to showcase all of our small business owners,” Cutler said.

She reminds residents of all the contributions businesses in the community make on a daily basis.

“These are the folks who support the community day to day,” Cutler said. “We always say on Black Friday to go to the big stores, on Saturday make an effort to visit the small businesses.”

The Chamber of Commerce will spotlight local businesses by promoting them across social media platforms, as well as going around to shops and giving away Small Business Saturday grab bags with free items.

It all starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 at The Harrodsburg Herald office with a special kick off event. The office will serve as a point of contact for shoppers as special coupons will be available as well as information about businesses participating.

Cutler reminds residents to support local businesses if they want to see their community continue to grow.

“Small businesses are truly the Lego building blocks of every community,” Cutler said.

Small Business Saturday begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at The Harrodsburg Herald office, located at 101 West Broadway and Main. For more information, go to http://www.mercerchamber.com/events/details/small-business-saturday-2017-12347

For more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.