Rebecca L. “Becky” Peavler-Hinson, 42, of Harrodsburg, wife of Damon Hinson died Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Born Oct. 28, 1975, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of Betty Devine Peavler and the late Donald Peavler.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Crab Orchard Baptist Church.