Ralph Edgar Chilton, 78, husband of Selena Hanks Chilton, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Born Nov. 27, 1938, in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Melvin and Margaret Coubert Chilton.

He was a 1957 graduate of Mercer County High School, was a farmer, was employed by Seagram’s and Four Roses Distillery and a member of the Sand Spring Baptist Church.