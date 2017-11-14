David Leon Mayo Sr., 70, of Harrodsburg, husband of Mary Kay Hamilton Mayo, died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

Born Nov. 10, 1946, in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Goebel and Gladys Bennett Mayo.

He was an insurance agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Co. for 33 years, 8 years in Richmond, and 25 years as agency manager in Harrodsburg. He was an active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. He was a member of the Kentucky National Guard, Harrodsburg unit. He served as past-president of Mercer Co. Chamber of Commerce, past-president of Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club, and was serving as chairman of the Christian Life Center Board.