Kenneth Harris, 65, husband of Beverly Stewart Harris, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Nov. 30, 1951, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Nelson Harris and Helen Messer Lunsford.

He was a former employee of the City of Harrodsburg Water Department and a member of the Bohon Road Baptist Church.