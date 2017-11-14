Edith Nowlin By Harrodsburg Herald | November 14, 2017 | 0 Edith Pearl Jenkins Nowlin, 89, died Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Born March 19, 1928 in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles Parker and Dovie Hardin Jenkins. She was a home maker and a member of the Family of God Church. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Ralph Chilton November 14, 2017 | No Comments » Rebecca Peavler-Hinson November 14, 2017 | No Comments » Donna Raider November 14, 2017 | No Comments » Darrell Pittman November 14, 2017 | No Comments » Leon Mayo November 14, 2017 | No Comments »