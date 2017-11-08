Updated Guide To Local Historic Sites

Historic areas and homes of Mercer County are being brought back to the spotlight with the republishing of a book showcasing the history of the county.

“Historic Sites of Harrodsburg and Mercer County” was originally published in 1988 by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Landmark Association spearheaded by local historian Frances Keightley Moseley.

The book showcased historic homes and sites around Mercer County, some that are familiar like, the Matheny-Taylor House—now the Mansion Museum—and those tucked away in the county, like the John Jackson McGee House on Jackson Road. The history of each site was noted, and photos of the sites were included.

The new edition of the book includes updated photos of many of the sites, and a new site addition. One of the main features of the book people may find interesting are the original photos of sites that have since been demolished or are no longer standing, like the Joseph Adams House.

“I’m really excited about reprinting the 1988 version because people are no longer able to get it. I think with the new pictures and updated history people will really want this book. I’m so glad the Harrodsburg Historical Society (HHS) board decided to move forward with this,” said Richard Bauer, HHS president.

Committee members, Bauer, ex-officio, Amalie Preston, historical researcher, Anna Armstrong, photographer, Tom Ellis and Eileen Wilson worked to update the book to help preserve the history of the county.

“At first we thought we could get it done in a year,” Armstrong said, “I have been all over the county and town and seen all of these places, it took longer than we originally planned.” Armstrong said.

Every photograph is new and updated. Corrections in the original version were also made. Armstrong says the book is crucial to preserving the history of the area, something that can’t always be found on social media sites.

“You can’t find everything on the internet,” Armstrong said. “You have to keep your paper. One of these days something could happen to the cloud.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.