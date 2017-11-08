Two late interceptions seal Titans’ victory over Flyers

Arpan Dixit

Playoff football is the most exciting time of the year for high school sports fans in the state of Kentucky, and that bodes true for Mercer Head Coach David Buchanan, whose teams tend to play to their best when their backs are against the wall.

The Titans defeated the Franklin County Flyers 27-24 on Friday, Nov. 3, to advance in the KHSAA state playoffs.

Buchanan talked about playoff football and what it means for him and his team.

“November football is the best football. It forces you to be at your very best in preparation, execution and focus,” he said. “Football is a great game, but football in November is incredible. Every week in November is worth its’ weight in gold.”

The Titans will be back on the gridiron Friday, Nov. 10, when they travel to take on the East Jessamine Jaguars, with kick off set for 7:30 p.m.

The Titans lost a tough game to the Jaguars back in late September, losing 30-27. Buchanan hopes things will be a little different this time.

“We have to be much more physical than we were last time against East,” he said. “We are encouraged that we have Bryson Yeast, Kaelin Drakeford and Jon Jon Logue for the second game against East. They will make a big difference for us.”

Logue, Drakeford and Yeast had been battling injuries early on in the season, but are back at full strength and hope to help the Titans advance to play the winner of Collins vs. Shelby County.

STATS

Passing: Gunnar Gillis (6/16, 139 yards, 2 TDs)

Rushing: Jackson Lewis (15 rushes, 115 yards, 1 TD); Easton Cocanaugher (2 rushes, 13 yards); Bryson Yeast (7 rushes, 10 yards); Trevon Faulkner (1 rush, 3 yards); Gunnar Gillis (6 rushes, 1 yard)

Receiving: Jackson Lewis (2 catches, 53 yards, 1 TD); Trevon Faulkner (3 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD); Aaron Johnson (1 catch, 11 yards)

Defense: Darrian Baker (13 total tackles); Jamason Sherrow (12 total tackles); Trevon Faulkner (10 total tackles); Noah Sheperson (8 total tackles, 1 INT); Sam Warren (7 total tackles); Zach Belding, Robby McClain and Nathan Tatum (6 total tackles each); Bryson Yeast (6 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery); Malachi Yulee (5 total tackles, 1 sack); Kaelin Drakeford (2 total tackles); Jon Jon Logue (1 tackle).

