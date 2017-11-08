Pedestrian Killed on U.S. 127

Editor’s Note: This article includes information that was not available before press time.

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on U.S. 127.

Ashley French, 31, of Lawrenceburg, was hit while either standing or walking in the left lane of southbound U.S. 127, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Nov. 6, at 7:46 p.m., French was struck by a 2008 Chevy driven by Twana Michelle Farley, 44, of Harrodsburg, who was travelling south.

Speed was not a factor in the accident, said Mercer Sheriff Ernie Kelty.

“It was just an accident,” Kelty said.

French was transported to the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital and then to the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. The sheriff learned she had died after being called by the coroner’s office onTuesday night.

The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Road 1160, not more than 30 yards where another pedestrian was killed by a car last year, Kelty said.

“It was almost the same spot,” the sheriff said.

He said his office is compiling a record of all accidents that have happened at that same spot to see if there is anything that could be done to make it safer.

“Not many people know it, but there’s a little crest up there,” Kelty said.

The accident is being investigated by Deputies Sean Brown and David Prather and by Capt. Scott Elder. The Kentucky State Police are also assisting in the investiation.

What the investigators really want to know is why French was on the highway at night.

“We want to know why she was walking up the middle of 127,” Kelty said.

