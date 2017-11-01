Rebels spoil senior night; defeat Titans before playoffs

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

It was a tough night for the Mercer County Titans (5-4), especially for their seniors, as they were defeated by Boyle County (9-1) by a final score of 56-14, during their final home game at Alvis Johnson Field on Friday, Oct. 27.

It was a frustrating night for the Titans as the Rebels took it to their defense on the ground. Boyle County had 411 rushing yards between eight players and didn’t let up all game. The Rebels only threw the ball nine times, compared to running it 39 times.

Tanner Crawford for the Rebels ran the ball 18 times for 175 yards to lead Boyle in rushing, and Landen Bartleson ran it eight times for 107 yards.

Senior QB Gunnar Gillis was 10/25 for 181 passing yard and one touchdown. Faulkner led the Titans in receiving with five receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Mercer only had 25 rushing yards on the night. Lewis had 20 yards rushing and one touchdown to lead Mercer and sophomore running backs Bryson Yeast and Malachi Yulee had 13 yards combined on the ground. A couple negative run plays by Faulkner, Gillis and senior Aaron Johnson put the Titans total at 20 rushing yards.

Faulkner had 11 tackles and junior linebacker Jamason Sherrow was right behind him with 10 tackles to lead the Titans.

The Titans will travel to take on the Franklin County Flyers on Friday, Nov. 3. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Mercer defeated the Flyers in the Rebel Bowl in late August in a thriller. The Titans trailed 25-7, and then scored 28 unanswered points to win the game 35-25.

Both teams will enter the game with a 5-5 record with hopes of advancing to play the winner of North Oldham and East Jessamine.

STATS:

Passing: Gunnar Gillis (10/25, 181 yards, 1 TD)

Rushing: Jackson Lewis (5 rushes, 20 yards); Bryson Yeast (5 rushes, 9 yards); Malachi Yulee (4 rushes, 4 yards)

Receiving: Trevon Faulkner (5 catches, 101 yards, 1 TD); Jackson Lewis (3 catches, 51 yards); Aaron Johnson (2 catches, 26 yards); Kaelin Drakeford (1 catch, 9 yards)

Defense: Trevon Faulkner (11 total tackles); Jamason Sherrow (10 total tackles); Kaelin Drakeford (6 total tackles); Darrian Baker, Robby McClain and Noah Sheperson (4 total tackles each); Bryson Yeast, Sam Warren and Malachi Yulee (3 total tackles each); Nathan Tatum, Richie Macias, Josh Belding, Zach Belding, Easton Cocanaugher and Jackson Lewis (2 total tackles each); Gunnar Fister and Aaron Johnson (1 tackle each)

