Library Celebrates Local Veterans

The Mercer County Public Library is preparing to host local veterans for a special event on Monday, Nov. 6, entitled “Thank You For Your Service: Honoring Mercer County’s Veterans.”

A special exhibit will also display memorabilia from local veterans.

Lolita Short, children’s librarian at MCPL, says the event is a small token of appreciation for local veterans.

“In general conversation around the library, we don’t necessarily give enough support and homage to those people who laid their lives on the line to protect us and to make sure we maintain the freedoms we have,” Short said.

Heather French Henry, deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, is the special guest of the event.

Henry, crowned Miss America in 2000, is the daughter of a Vietnam veteran and has been recognized for her work on behalf of vets through the Heather French Foundation for Veterans.

She will read from her book, “Pepper’s Purple Heart—A Veterans Day Story,” to preschool groups at the library at 11 a.m.

She will then take photos and speak at the event.

Short says the events are just a small token of appreciation for all the veterans have done for our country.

“We just need to do more. Homeless and veteran just don’t belong in the same sentence to me,” Short said.

Those who would like to contribute memorabilia for the display are encouraged to contact Lolita Short at 734-3680 extension 107. Weapons are not permitted.