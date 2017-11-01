Lake Twins commit to Campbellsvile University

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Being key pieces to a state championship will certainly open the eyes of college coaches. The head coach of the Campbellsville University women’s basketball team, Ginger Colvin, saw the opportunity to recruit Faith and Lexy Lake after they reopened their recruitment late in the summer, and took full advantage.

“We really try to recruit great people as well as great players. The facts Lexy and Faith were close, talented and great kids just made everything perfect for us,” said Colvin. “They will bring great experience playing for a freat team, tradition and coach. They are talented guards that have a lot of experience on the high school level and they obviously shoot the ball well, but have great floor presence.”

Announced via the Mercer County girls’ basketball twitter, @Lady_TitansBB, Faith and Lexy Lake have committed to Campbellsville University to continue their academic and athletic careers.

The twins talked about their decision to back out of their previous commitment with Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) and go through the recruitment process again.

“It was a very hard decision. The combination of the coaching change and the distance is ultimately what made us decide to reopen our recruitment,” said Faith and Lexy Lake. “What made us go with Campbellsville is they have a solid, successful program, it’s close to home, they have nice facilities along with having good quality people on campus.”

From the beginning of their varsity season as eighth graders, the twins have improved every year as a Lady Titan.

Lexy went from making 10 three pointers her eighth grade season to 101 her junior year. Faith went from 12 in eighth grade to 34 last season. The Lady Titans compiled a record of 31-6 on their way to a state championship. The twins started playing serious minutes their eighth grade year and the Lady Titans have a record of 119-22 since then. Winning three straight region titles has also come along with the success. The twins will try, along with their fellow standout seniors, to bring home back-to-back state championships.

Before the beginning of their senior season, Faith has scored a total of 1,093 points in her Lady Titans career, while Lexy has scored 902 in her career. She is on track to reach the 1,000 point milestone this season. Both of them each have their strengths. Lexy has made 225 three pointers in her career, while Faith has 566 rebounds. Both have different strengths that are valuable to a championship team.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.