Packaged Vegetables Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

There has been a voluntary product recall of prepackaged vegetables sold under various labels at stores including Meijer, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Aldi and Target as well as Sysco.

Mann Packing of Salinas, California, is recalling the vegetable trays because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall is in response to a single positive result found during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.

The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which, according to the Food and Drug Administration, can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the packaging.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled products listed below are urged not to consume them, discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with further questions may contact Mann’s 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.

