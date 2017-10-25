Harrodsburg To Help Honor Fallen Soldiers

Harrodsburg is helping to honor Mercer County’s war dead.

The Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to donate $900 to purchase a stone on which the names of Mercer County residents who were killed in action will be engraved. The stone will be installed at Anderson-Dean Community Park, said Jack Mattingly, president of the Kentucky chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Mattingly presented the commissioners with a copy of the plaque from where he was inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame last month. The original is hanging at the Capitol Rotunda in Fr

ankfort, while another copy is at the Mercer County Fiscal Courthouse. Next week, he will ask the court to purchase a second stone for the park.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.