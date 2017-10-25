Good things come in threes; Titans win 3rd straight region title

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Finals vs. West Jessamine

The West Jessamine Colts (16-6-1) entered the 12th region championship as 46th district champions after winning 13 of their last 16 games. Two of those 13 wins came against Mercer County (11-9-3), the latest coming in a 1-0 win in the district championship. This time, the outcome was a little different. The Titans defeated the Colts 2-1 to win their third straight region championship.

Head Coach Garrett Stark talked about the win and what it meant for his team.

“We talked at the beginning of the season that we were going to have the target on our back after winning region the last two years,” he said. “We knew we were going to take our lumps throughout the season, and we definitely prepared ourselves for this moment.”

Tough scheduling and more games proved to be beneficial for the Titans as they were able to save their best

Semi-Finals vs. Somerset

The Titans had defeated Danville in a thriller just 24 hours prior to facing the Jumpers. Unfortunately for Somerset, Mercer’s momentum carried over in a 5-0 victory on Wednesday, Oct. 18, to advance to the 12th region championship game.

