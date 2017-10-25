Burgin Independent Schools To Host Fall Festival On Oct. 28

New to the fall schedule of events is the Burgin Independent Fall Festival being held Saturday, Oct. 28 at the school campus. It begins at 2 p.m. and admission is free.

The event promises something for everyone to enjoy.

A car show will be held, if the weather cooperates, at the Burgin Baptist Church at 433 East Main Street from 2-5 p.m. They will also have inflatables set up at the church.

The full event will begin at 2 p.m. inside the school with something for everyone. There will be children’s games from ring toss to darts to a photo booth and a haunted hallway for the thrill seekers.

Various vendors will be in attendance with an array of items including adult and children clothing. Food vendors will also be on site.

Children will have the opportunity to bring a home a prize.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Kendyll and Friends Foundation.

For more information contact Burgin Independent Schools at 748-5282.

