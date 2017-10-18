West Jess wins district title over Lady Titans

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The 46th district crowned the West Jessamine Colts (14-2-5) as champions when they defeated the Mercer County Lady Titans (5-10-2) by a final score of 4-0. It was their sixth consecutive district title since joining the 46th district back in 2012.

Senior Morgan Pence for West Jessamine scored two goals, one off a penalty kick. Sophomores Caroline Absher and Sophie Bish scored the other two goals for the Colts.

After the first goal by Pence two minutes into the match, Mercer senior goalie Savannah Prigmore settled down and made a couple goal-saving stops to keep the West lead at 1-0. Unfortunately, a foul in the box gave the Colts an opportunity for a penalty kick, which Pence capitalized on just before the end of the first half. The Lady Titans trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Absher scored a goal for West five minutes into the second half and the Colts didn’t look back from there. They were able to stop any Mercer attacks in their third of the field and were relentless on the ball.

Bish extended the lead to 4-0 after a goal from outside of the top of the 18 yard box.

Mercer Head Coach Joshua Culver talked about the loss after the game.

“Defensively, I thought we were pretty solid. They (West) do such a great job getting every single player, even their back line, involved with there offensive attack, that any team they play against, they will be overloaded just like we were tonight,” he said. “We look to just kick it out and just get rid of the ball when we are overloaded and that just gives possession right back to them.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.