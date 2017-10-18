Mercer Grand Jury Indicts 16

The Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including wanton endangerment to evidence tampering.

WANTON ENDANGERMENT

A Campbellsville man has been indicted on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges after fleeing police, both in a vehicle and on foot, late last month.

According to court documents, Joshua Harris, 26, of 3629 Social Band Road, Campbellsville, disobeyed a police order to stop his vehicle on Monday, Sept. 25.

Harris was indicted eight class D felonies, including 1st-degree fleeing/evading police and seven counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment against three passengers in his car as well as the four police officers who engaged in the pursuit. He was also charged with 2nd-degree fleeing/evading a police officer, a class A misdemeanor, for disobeying a Kentucky State Trooper’s order to stop while on foot, and two both class B misdemeanors, driving without liability insurance and 3rd-degree criminal mischief, for damaging property during the chase. Harris’ bail was set at $20,000. Kentucky State Trooper Jacob Guffey testified.

DRUG CHARGES

• Jimmy Richardson, 27, of 310 S. Magnolia St., was indicted on two counts of 1st-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine) and fraudulently using an ID card to obtain benefits, all class D felonies, and driving under the influence—2nd offense, a class B misdemeanor. All four offenses occurred on May 14.

Richardson’s bail was set at $15,000 with drug-related conditions, including reporting to pretrial services, submitting to random drug tests and no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Chris Perkins (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

• Derrick Drury, 50, of 359 Central Pike, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possessing drug paraphernalia (a syringe), a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Aug. 31. Drury’s bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Capt. Scott Elder (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

• Clayton Brown, 29, of 111 Prosperous Way, was  charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possessing drug paraphernalia (scales), a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Jan. 5, 2016. Brown’s bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Maj. Brian Allen (HPD) testified.

• Angela Garcia, 44, of 596 Belmont St., is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possessing drug paraphernalia (a syringe), a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Oct. 26, 2016. Garcia’s bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Maj. Brian Allen (HPD) testified.

• Jacob Drury, 24, of 751 Hildeen Drive, is charged with 1st-degree possession of oxycodone, a class D felony, on June 25. Drury’s bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Maj. Brian Allen (HPD) testified.

• Martaevio Buster, 32, of 800 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, on Nov. 25, 2016. Buster’s bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Maj. Brain Allen (HPD) testified.

• Zachary White, 42, of 168 Ashbrooke Lane, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, on Aug. 26. White’s bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Cpl. Derek Patterson (HPD) testified.

• Jamie Williams, 32, of 1194 Kentucky Highway, Stanford, is charged with 1st-degree possession of heroin, on June 14. Williams’ bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Cpl. Derek Patterson (HPD) testified.

• Randall Derousse, 38, of 477 W. Office St., is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, on July 22. Derousse’s bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Cpl. Derek Patterson (HPD) testified.

