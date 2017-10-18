Lady Titans clash with West for 46th

Jared Holt

Herald Staff

jholt@harrodsburgherald.com

Semi-Finals vs. East Jess.

In a match that looked like it could go either way, the Lady Titans volleyball team ensured their place in the 12th Region Tournament by defeating East Jessamine Monday night in the opening round of the district tournament, 3-1.

Nerves looked to get the better of the Lady Titans in the opening game, as they committed 10 errors, including six service errors.

“We had a lot of what I call mental mistakes,” said Mercer Head Coach Lynn Flach. “We missed six serves, and it’s hard to win a game when you miss serves. We just weren’t mentally on it.”

Mercer fell behind early, 4-1, and spent much of the game trying to fight their way back into contention. A kill by Lady Titan Janelle Taylor off an assist by Jaclyn Devine tied the game at 14-all. A foul at the net by Mercer prevented them from taking their first lead of the game.

Flach’s team pulled even two more times, 15-all and 18- all, but were never able to get ahead as East Jessamine won the first game, 25-20.

Whatever jitters Mercer had in the opening game, they appeared to have shaken by the beginning of the second. With the game tied 3-all, Lady Titan Madison Kotek held serve for seven straight points, including four aces, giving her team the lead, 10-3.

“She (Kotek) played probably one of her best games of the year tonight,” said Flach. “She served and hit really well for us tonight and I was really proud of her for stepping up.”

Finals vs. West Jess.

After a tough win against East Jessamine the night before, Mercer ran into the 12th Regions top seed, West Jessamine, Tuesday night in the 46th District Tournament Championship game.

Mercer had failed to take a game off the Lady Colts in their first two regular season meeting (25-16, 25-14, 25-17) and (25-9, 25-9, 25-10) and Tuesday night would prove to be no different.

West Jessamine jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening game and never let Mercer get any closer. Despite committing no service errors, and only one error in the game, the Lady Colts cruised to a 25-6 win, overpowering Mercer at the net.

Mercer found themselves in a hole early again in the second game, 5-0 and again were never able to recover. The Lady Titans were able to hold their serve better in the game, helping them get into double figures, but were still unable to pressure West who won the game, 25-14.

West continued their dominant performace by closing out the match in the third game and claiming their sixth consecutive 46th District title, 3-0.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.