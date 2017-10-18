Where To Scare Up Some Halloween Fun

The brisk wind of fall has arrived, but before turkeys are carved and malls are overran, the horrors and haunts of Halloween must be experienced.

In Mercer County, there is truly something for everyone to experience to get their portion of fun.

From Devine’s Field of Horrors where a fright awaits you at every turn, to Fort Harrod’s Haunted Frontier where an unpredictable, and equally unforgettable experience awaits, there is something sure to capture everyone’s fears.

There are also the fun for all ages events, such as trunk or treat, trick or treating and the Spooktacular Halloween Parade.

Below is a list of Halloween themed events in the Mercer County area.

Friday, Oct. 27

• DJ Hooty Hoo hosts a Halloween costume party for all ages at the Mercer Transformation Building, formerly the Harrodsburg High School, from 8 p.m. until midnight. Cost is $5, kids 10 and under are free. There will be costume contest with cash prizes for winners. The event is a fundraiser for Mercer Transformation. For more information, contact Mercer Transformation at 859-605-2026.

Saturday, Oct. 28

• The 2nd annual Salvisa Trunk or Treat in the Streets will be held from 5• 8 p.m. A costume parade and contest will begin at 5 p.m. A cake walk, games, and inflatables will also be provided. A pet costume contest will be held at 6 p.m.

• The Spooktacular Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Main Street will be closed for all traffic for festivities. There will be a pumpkin decorating conversation with cash prizes for the top three winners in the carved and uncarved categories. For more information, contact Julie Wagner at 734-6811.

Studio G will present their annual “Thriller” presentation following the Spooktacular Halloween Parade. Decorated pumpkins, both carved and uncarved, must be delivered by 5 p.m. at the Judicial Center for judging. A pumpkin scooping contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Judicial Center. A costume contest will be held at 5:45 p.m. A pet costume contest will begin at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

• The Night of the Great Pumpkin will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run through 7:30 p.m. The streets will be closed for all traffic. Downtown shops and vendors will be distributing candy for children ages 12 and under. Studio G actors dressed in their “Thriller” attire will roam main street performing three impromptu dances. The first in front of Studio G at 6:15 p.m., then at La Fonda’s at 6:30 p.m., and lastly in front of the Judicial Center at 6:45 p.m.

• Trick or treating for Mercer County will be from 5–8 p.m. Trick or treating for Burgin will be from 6–8 p.m.

Multiple Night Events

Fort Harrod presents the annual Haunted Frontier event. The gates will open at dusk nightly from Friday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Admission is $7. For more information, contact Fort Harrod at 734• 3314.

Devine’s Corn Maze will host their Field of Horror event on Friday, Oct. 27. Flashlights are not allowed. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up. $8 for ages 5• 12. Free for 4 and under. For more information contact Devine’s Corn Maze at 859• 613• 6900.